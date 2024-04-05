Lukas Rosol announces retirement via a social media post

NEW DELHI: Lukas Rosol, who famously beat Rafael Nadal in second round of Wimbledon 2012, announced his retirement via a social media post on Thursday.

The 38-year-old Rosol is a former World No. 26 and won two titles - Bucharest (2013) and Winston-Salem (2014.

However, the right-handed Czech player first came into the limelight during The Championships in 2012. Rosol, then ranked 100th, defeated two-time champion and second seed Nadal 6-7(9), 6-4, 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the round of 64. Agencies

