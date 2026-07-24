Luke Donald, Shane Lowry to headline $4m India Championship at Delhi Golf Club in 2026

New Delhi: European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will return for the second edition of the India Championship, joining a world-class field for the $4 million tournament to be played at the Delhi Golf Club from October 15 to 18, 2026.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), will once again form part of the decisive Back 9 phase of the 2026 Race to Dubai. Fans have also been invited to register their interest in tickets ahead of the event.

Donald, who guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup triumphs in Rome in 2023 and New York in 2025, will make his second appearance in Delhi after debuting at the tournament last year. The Englishman became only the second European captain after Tony Jacklin to lead Europe to both home and away Ryder Cup victories and is now preparing for another captaincy assignment at Adare Manor in Ireland in 2027.

Joining him will be Lowry, who finished tied third in the inaugural edition and will be aiming to improve on that result when he returns to the Indian capital. IANS

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