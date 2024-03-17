Lyon down Toulouse in thriller 3-2 win

PARIS: Irish defender Jake O'Brien scored a late winner for Lyon in an edgge of the seat 3-2 win at Toulouse in Ligue 1.

The victory opened a five-point gap between Lyon in 10th and Toulouse in 11th and extended Lyon's recent fine run.

Lyon striker Alexandre Lacazette, back after injury, put the visitors 1-0 ahead after 32 minutes with his 10th goal in 10 league games.

However, Toulouse bounced back at the start of the second half with a quick double from Thijs Dallinga and Vincent Sierro.

Lyon equalized through Rayan Cherki and then nine minutes from time his corner was headed home to O'Brien for Lyon to take all three points. Agencies

