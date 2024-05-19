Lyon win French title ahead of Women's Champions League final

PARIS: Lyon warmed up for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League final by winning its 17th French title on Friday thanks to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the deciding game of the season.

Delphine Cascarino put Lyon ahead at a sparsely-populated Groupama Stadium in the championship final, and Kadidiatou Diani doubled its lead by the midway point in the first half.

Diani netted against her old club following a disastrous mistake by PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Malawi forward Tabitha Chawinga, who has had an outstanding season, pulled a goal back for PSG in the second half but Lyon held on.

Its 17 domestic titles have all come in the last 18 seasons -- PSG has denied them once in that time, in 2021. Agencies

Also Read: Xavi Hernández announces he will stay at F.C Barcelona

Also Watch: