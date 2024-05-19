Sports

Lyon win French title ahead of Women's Champions League final

Lyon warmed up for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League final by winning its 17th French title on Friday thanks to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the deciding game of the season.
Lyon win French title ahead of Women's Champions League final

PARIS: Lyon warmed up for the upcoming UEFA Women’s Champions League final by winning its 17th French title on Friday thanks to a 2-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the deciding game of the season.

Delphine Cascarino put Lyon ahead at a sparsely-populated Groupama Stadium in the championship final, and Kadidiatou Diani doubled its lead by the midway point in the first half.

Diani netted against her old club following a disastrous mistake by PSG goalkeeper Katarzyna Kiedrzynek.

Malawi forward Tabitha Chawinga, who has had an outstanding season, pulled a goal back for PSG in the second half but Lyon held on.

Its 17 domestic titles have all come in the last 18 seasons -- PSG has denied them once in that time, in 2021. Agencies

Also Read: Xavi Hernández announces he will stay at F.C Barcelona

Also Watch:

Lyon
French title
Women's Champions League final

Top Headlines

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com