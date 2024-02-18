Maccabi Tel Aviv beat Hapoel Jerusalem in Israeli basketball Super League classico

Jerusalem: A crushing third quarter, which included a 20-0 run, gave Israeli EuroLeague team Maccabi Tel Aviv a 90-85 away win over Champions League side Hapoel Jerusalem in the Israeli Super League classico on Friday.

The win raised the Israeli champions to a 9-3 win-loss record in second place, while State Cup holder Jerusalem remained with eight wins from 14 games. Agencies

