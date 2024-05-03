Madrid Open: Iga Swiatek cruises to final by beating Madison Keys

MADRID: World number one Iga Swiatek cruised through to a second consecutive Madrid Open final with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Madison Keys on Thursday.

Dominant on clay, Swiatek barely put a foot wrong, making just eight unforced errors in the match to leave the 29-year-old American with virtually no chance.

The top seed started in unforgiving form, breaking to love in the second game and dropping just three of the first 17 points.

Keys, seeded 18th, battled back to hold from 0-30 down for a 3-1 deficit, fighting to stay in the set. However last year’s Madrid runner-up broke again for a 5-1 lead and served it out to wrap up the first set in 31 minutes.

Swiatek broke for a 2-1 lead in the second set with a superb passing shot and never relinquished her advantage, even though Keys was more competitive. The 22-year-old four-time Grand Slam winner broke once more to seal her victory.

