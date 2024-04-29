Madrid Open: Women’s world number four Elena Rybakina win over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif

MADRID: Women’s world number four Elena Rybakina eased to a 6-1, 6-4 win over Egypt’s Mayar Sherif to reach the Madrid Open last 16 on Sunday.

The Kazakh, who has a tour-leading three titles this season after triumphing in Stuttgart last week, broke twice in the first set to move 5-0 ahead on the Spanish clay.

Although Sherif battled harder in the second set, surviving four match points to hold for 5-4 down, Rybakina clinched the victory on serve at the Caja Magica.

“Despite the score, it was a very tough match,” said Rybakina, who has the best record on the tour this season with 28 wins.

“It was a lot of deuces and we both fought a lot -- I’m really happy with the performance today.”

Rybakina will face teenager Sara Bejlek in the next round after the Czech defeated American Ashlyn Krueger 6-3, 6-1.

“I’ve never played against a player like this,” said the 18-year-old. “I will try my best and we’ll see how it will go tomorrow.”

In other Round of 32 matches, Mirra Andreeva stunned Markéta Vondroušova 7-5, 6-1, 10th seed Daria Kasatkina beat Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6, 7-5, Yulia Putintseva beat Caroline Dolehide 6-2, 6-2, 12th seed Jasmine Paolini beat Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-3. Agencies

