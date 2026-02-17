Magnus Carlsen wins first FIDE Freestyle Chess world championship

NEW DELHI: Norway’s Magnus Carlsen added another crown to his collection on Sunday by becoming the first official FIDE Freestyle Chess world champion after a comeback win over Fabiano Caruana in Germany.

He secured the title with a cautious draw in the fourth and final game, clinching a 2.5–1.5 match victory over his 33-year-old American opponent in Weissenhaus.

Sunday’s turning point came in the thrilling third game, in which 35-year-old Carlsen pulled off a stunning win from a seemingly lost position, swinging the entire contest in his favour.

The world number one only needed a draw in the decisive fourth game, and that’s exactly what he got in an equal endgame, with Caruana missing late opportunities to mount a comeback.

Carlsen has now won 21 world titles in various formats.

The World Championship marked a breakthrough collaboration between FIDE and the private organiser Freestyle Chess, staging the first officially recognised title in this format. Agencies

Also Read: Ben Stokes vows to ‘always wear helmet’ after facial injury