Maheshwari Chauhan secured Paris Olympic quota at women’s skeet in Shotgun championship

DOHA: Maheshwari Chauhan won the Olympic quota with a silver medal in women’s skeet in the Shotgun Olympic qualification championship in Doha on Sunday. It was the 21st Olympic quota for India for the Paris Games, and the fifth in shotgun. India missed three Olympic quota, one each in men’s and women’s trap, apart from men’s skeet. It had swept all the possible 16 Olympic quota in rifle and pistol.

It was a commendable fare from the 27-year-old Maheshwari who qualified in the fourth place with the second best score of 121 out of 125, a national record. Maheshwari could have won the gold, as she thrice had a chance, but missed a double in the shoot-off after being tied on 54 with Francisca Chadid of Chile. Agencies

