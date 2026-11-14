Mahli Beardman achieves best figures for Australia on ODI debut

Perth: Australian fast bowler Mahli Beardman etched his name into the history books as he starred with a six-wicket haul on his ODI debut during the first match of the ongoing series against England at Perth Stadium here on Friday.

Beardman picked 6-24 in 7.4 overs and achieved the best bowling figures by an Australian on ODI debut as he routed the Three Lions with his pace, swing and seam to bowl them out for 131 before the visitors chased the target down in 23.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

The 21-year-old has now achieved the best bowling figures by an Australian bowler on ODI debut.

He has also become the first Aussie to take six wickets on an ODI debut, surpassing former speedster Tony Dodemaide, who had taken 5-21 on his debut in 1988 against Sri Lanka at the WACA.

Moreover, Beardman is just the fifth bowler to take six or more wickets on an ODI debut by anyone around the world. The best figures on ODI debut are headed by Scotland’s Charlie Cassell, who picked up 7-21 on his debut against Oman in 2024.

Beardman, who received his debut cap from Michael Hussey as Australia opted to bowl, ran through the English batting line-up with a stellar bowling performance.

He got the prized wickets of Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jordan Cox and Sam Curran before removing Liam Dawson and Jofra Archer to complete a spectacular six-wicket haul

After Xavier Bartlett and Spencer Johnson picked up English openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett, Beardman was through to the visitors’ batting line-up.

He nicked Brook behind in his second over before picking out Root on caught-behind as well in the next one. Beardman kept unleashing his fiery spell as he got Cox nicked behind in his fourth over and also dismissed Curran in the same over by bouncing him to deep fine leg.

Beardman completed his fifer in his fifth over.

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