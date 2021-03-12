Majestic Aiden Markram secures draw for Titans

CENTURION: A maiden career double century by Aiden Markram ensured that there were no final-day jitters by the Momentum Multiply Titans as their four-day Domestic Series match against the VKB Knights ended in a draw at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. The Proteas opener amassed an unbeaten 204 off 342 balls (27 fours, 1 six) -- also the highest individual score of the 2020/21 campaign -- to help the hosts bat out the final day and end on 386 for three.



There were also half centuries from Dean Elgar, the new South Africa Test captain falling 10 short of a ton with 90 (189 balls, 10 fours), and Sibonelo Makhanya (68 off 108 balls, 8 fours, 2 sixes).

Those performances essentially denied the visitors a chance to press on for a victory they so desperately craved and one that would have given them a huge advantage in the race to reach the final.

In the end they had to be content with far fewer points that took them to a total of 102.08, narrowly ahead of the Hollywoodbets Dolphins (100.92) ahead of the last round of round-robin games next week. The Titans (86.84) remained top of their pool. IANS



