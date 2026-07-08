Malik Tillman becomes second player to score two freekick goals in same WC since 1966

Seattle: USA midfielder Malik Tillman scored his second direct freekick goal in FIFA World Cup during his side’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium. Tillman’s strike came in the 31st minute of the game, when his shot from just outside the box deflected off the wall, wrongfooting Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, and found the net. Earlier, Tillman, who plays for Bayer Leverkusen in club football, had scored from a freekick in the USA’s Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. Only one other player has scored two direct freekick goals in the same World Cup edition (since 1966) – France’s Bernard Genghini, who did it in 1982. Agencies
Also Read: Malik Tillman joins Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee