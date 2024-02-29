Sports

Mallorca beat Real Sociedad in penalty shootout for Copa del Rey final

Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif was the hero as his side won a penalty shootout away against Real Sociedad to qualify for the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 21 years
Madrid: Mallorca goalkeeper Dominik Greif was the hero as his side won a penalty shootout away against Real Sociedad to qualify for the Copa del Rey final for the first time in 21 years.

Greif, who saved a spot-kick from Brais Mendez in normal time, stopped Mikel Oyarzabal's spot-kick at the start of the shootout, which came after 120 minutes ended 1-1. Mallorca will be in Sevilla for the final on April 6.

The first leg between the two sides ended 0-0 three weeks ago, and a league meeting later on saw a 2-1 win for Real Sociedad with a late goal, so it was no surprise that this was also a close affair. Agencies

