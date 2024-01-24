Manav Thakkar, Ayhika Mukherjee win in WTT Star Contender Goa 2024

Goa: Manav Thakkar and Ayhika Mukherjee began their campaign in the WTT Star Contender Goa 2024 with comfortable victories on Tuesday at the Peddem Indoor Stadium in Mapusa.

Manav overcame the challenge of Anshuman Agarwal 3-0 (11-7, 11-4, 11-4) to move into Men's Singles - Qualifying Round 3 where he will face Senegal's Ibrahima Diaw. Ayhika Mukherjee defeated Sayali Wani by 3-0 (11-9, 11-2, 12-10) in Qualifying Round 2. IANS

