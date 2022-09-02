Manchester City Sign Manuel Akanji

MANCHESTER, Sep 1: Manchester City on Thursday signed Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund on a five-year deal, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027. Akanji has made 158 appearances for Bundesliga club Dortmund since joining from Basel in 2018, winning the German Super Cup in 2019 and the German Cup in 2020/21.

The 27-year-old centre-back has 41 caps for Switzerland and played a key role in their qualification for the World Cup. IANS

