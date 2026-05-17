Manchester City Win Eighth FA Cup Title After Beating Chelsea 1-0 at Wembley

LONDON: Manchester City secured its eighth FA Cup title after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Antoine Semenyo’s second-half strike proved to be the point of difference as Pep Guardiola’s men secured their second trophy of the season, after winning the League Cup earlier this season.

This was City’s fourth consecutive final, losing the previous two — against Crystal Palace and Manchester United — and its last triumph coming in 2023 after beating United in the final.

Arsenal is the most successful team in the FA with 14 titles to its name. The Gunners last won the title in 2020 under current manager Mikel Arteta. Agencies

Teams with most FA Cup titles:

Arsenal - 14

Manchester United - 13

Chelsea - 8

Liverpool - 8

Tottenham Hotspur - 8

Manchester City - 8

Aston Villa - 7

Newcastle United - 6

Blackburn Rovers - 6

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