Manchester City win historic fourth Premier League title in a row

LONDON: A brace by Phil Foden and a long-ranger by Rodri saw Manchester City rule the roost over West Ham United and win the 2023-24 Premier League, at the Etihad Stadium here on Sunday.

In doing so, Pep Guardiola’s side became the first side to win four consecutive league titles in a row, with its arch-rival Man United coming the closest with three successive league titles twice.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured his second Golden Boot in a row in as many seasons. The Norwegian scored 27 goals this season, with a brace in City’s crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur while former City forward Cole Palmer finished second with 22 goals.

Though Arsenal failed to topple league-leader Manchester City on the final day, its goalkeeper David Raya had a moment to cherish for himself, winning his first-ever Golden Glove award this season.

Moreover, Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton proved in vain as its hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day.

Bruno Guimaraes scored one and assisted two as Newcastle United won 4-2 at Brentford to potentially return to European football next season, but only if Manchester City win next weekend’s FA Cup Final.

The win secured the Magpies a seventh-placed finish, enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League -- unless Manchester United lift the FA Cup, in which case Newcastle’s spot will go to sixth-placed Chelsea. Brentford finish the season in 16th. Agencies

EPL final standings (top 10)

Position Team Games Wins Draws Losses GD Points

1 Manchester City 38 28 7 3 62 91

2 Arsenal 38 28 5 5 62 89

3 Liverpool 38 24 10 4 45 82

4 Aston Villa 38 20 8 10 15 68

5 Tottenham 38 20 6 12 13 66

6 Chelsea 38 18 9 11 14 63

7 Newcastle 38 18 6 14 23 60

8 Man United 38 18 6 14 -1 60

9 West Ham United 38 14 10 14 -14 52

10 Brighton 38 12 12 14 -7 48

