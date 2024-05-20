Sports

Manchester City win historic fourth Premier League title in a row

A brace by Phil Foden and a long-ranger by Rodri saw Manchester City rule the roost over West Ham United and win the 2023-24 Premier League, at the Etihad Stadium here on Sunday.
LONDON: A brace by Phil Foden and a long-ranger by Rodri saw Manchester City rule the roost over West Ham United and win the 2023-24 Premier League, at the Etihad Stadium here on Sunday.

In doing so, Pep Guardiola’s side became the first side to win four consecutive league titles in a row, with its arch-rival Man United coming the closest with three successive league titles twice.

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland secured his second Golden Boot in a row in as many seasons. The Norwegian scored 27 goals this season, with a brace in City’s crucial clash against Tottenham Hotspur while former City forward Cole Palmer finished second with 22 goals.

Though Arsenal failed to topple league-leader Manchester City on the final day, its goalkeeper David Raya had a moment to cherish for himself, winning his first-ever Golden Glove award this season.

Moreover, Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Everton proved in vain as its hopes of a first Premier League title for 20 years were crushed on the final day.

Bruno Guimaraes scored one and assisted two as Newcastle United won 4-2 at Brentford to potentially return to European football next season, but only if Manchester City win next weekend’s FA Cup Final.

The win secured the Magpies a seventh-placed finish, enough to qualify for the Europa Conference League -- unless Manchester United lift the FA Cup, in which case Newcastle’s spot will go to sixth-placed Chelsea. Brentford finish the season in 16th. Agencies

EPL final standings (top 10)

Position           Team      Games    Wins       Draws    Losses    GD         Points

1       Manchester City  38             28           7             3             62           91

2       Arsenal                  38           28           5             5             62           89

3       Liverpool               38           24           10           4             45           82

4       Aston Villa            38           20           8             10           15           68

5       Tottenham             38           20           6             12           13           66

6       Chelsea                  38           18           9             11           14           63

7       Newcastle             38           18           6             14           23           60

8       Man United           38           18           6             14           -1            60

9       West Ham United 38           14           10           14           -14          52

10     Brighton 38           12           12           14           -7            48

