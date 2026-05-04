Manchester United Beat Liverpool 3-2 to Seal Return to UEFA Champions League and Complete Premier League Double

LONDON: Manchester United confirmed its berth in next year’s UEFA Champions League after it beat rival Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford in a Premier League fixture on Sunday. Youngster Kobbie Mainoo scored the winner in the 77th minute to ensure the Red Devils returned to the top-tier of European football after two seasons. With this victory, United also did the league-double over Liverpool for the first time in a decade. The last time United played in the UEFA Champions League was during the 2023-24 season when it finished fourth in the group stage. It notched up a single win, against Copenhagen, in a group which also had Bayern Munich and Galatasaray. Agencies

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