Manchester United cannot play the way Sporting play: Coach Ruben Amorim

Lisbon: Sporting CP head coach Ruben Amorim enjoyed a thrilling farewell at home with a 4-1 triumph over Manchester City, his last game in charge before stepping into his new role at Manchester United.

Reflecting on the resounding win over City, Amorim admitted that this performance was “a dream way” to sign off. Yet, he emphasised that his approach at United would differ significantly.

Amorim gave his home fans a night to remember, beating Pep Guardiola’s City with a commanding performance that saw Viktor Gyokeres net a hat-trick and Maximiliano Araujo add a fourth after Phil Foden’s opener for City.

The result handed City their first Champions League loss of the season, but Amorim is focused on the challenges that lie ahead with United, cautioning that his approach will need to shift in the Premier League.

“We cannot transport one reality to another. United cannot play the way we play; they cannot be so defensive. Of course, it’s good to beat City. But I’ll be living in a different world; we’ll have to start from a different point,” Amorim said in the post-match press conference.

Before the game, Amorim had playfully suggested that a victory over City could earn him the reputation of “the new Ferguson” among some United supporters.

He clarified after the match, “I was playing with words when I said that; I’m not going to read anything for six months,” he joked, hinting at the intense scrutiny that awaits him in England. I’m going to focus on the team.”

At full time, the Sporting faithful showed their appreciation for Amorim, giving him a rapturous send-off and watching as his players raised him in the air in celebration. Reflecting on the moment, he shared his gratitude for the fans and his players, acknowledging their support through ups and downs. IANS

