Manchester United goalkeeper Onana makes loan move to Trabzonspor

Manchester: Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2025/26 season, subject to international clearance and registration.

The move has been completed ahead of the Turkish transfer window closing on Friday.

“An agreement has been with Manchester United regarding the free temporary transfer of professional footballer Andre Onana to our club for the 2025-2026 season,” said Trabzonspor.

The 29-year-old Cameroon international, has made 102 appearances for the Reds since signing from Italian giants Inter in July 2023.

Onana featured in all but one game during his first campaign in Manchester, and ended it an FA Cup winner, following an excellent team performance against Manchester City in the final at Wembley.

He continued to be first choice in the 2024/25 season and became the first keeper to win the Premier League’s Save of the Month three times. IANS

Also Read: Defending champ Eyayu, Mekonen to headline Delhi Half Marathon

Also Watch: