Manchester United sack head coach Ruben Amorim

New Delhi: Manchester United sacked head coach Ruben Amorim on Monday following a 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday at Elland Road, marking the team’s continued poor form under the Portuguese coach. Ex-player Darren Fletcher is expected to assume interim charge of the club.

In their official statement, the club explained that the move was made to help the team improve their position in the league standings.

“Ruben Amorim has departed his role as Head Coach of Manchester United. Ruben was appointed in November 2024 and led the team to a UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. With Manchester United sitting sixth in the Premier League, the club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future,” the club said. IANS

Also Read: Assam bag third place in Federation cup Roll Ball