Manchester United set to sign Leicester teen Louis Page

Manchester: Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Leicester City teenage midfielder Louis Page, with the Premier League giants understood to be in talks over a transfer for one of the most highly-rated young players in the English game.

The 18-year-old has already gained valuable senior experience despite his age and has attracted significant interest from several top-flight clubs.

Page, who was named EFL Apprentice of the Year last season, has established himself as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from Leicester’s academy. The England Under-20 international has made 21 senior appearances for the Foxes and continues to attract attention following his rapid rise into the first team. IANS

Also Read: Nairobi Launches Bid to Host 2029 World Athletics Championships