Manchester United Strengthens Champions League Hopes with Victory Over Aston Villa

LONDON: Manchester United bolstered its bid to qualify for the Champions League with a vital 3-1 win against top-four rival Aston Villa on Sunday. Michael Carrick’s side took the lead through Casemiro’s second-half opener at Old Trafford before Ross Barkley hauled Villa level.

United finished strongly, with Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko scoring in the closing stages to seal Carrick’s seventh win in nine games since taking over as interim boss. Sitting third in the Premier League, United is three points clear of fourth-placed Villa in the race to reach the Champions League via a top-four finish. Agencies

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