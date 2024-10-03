Manchester United will achieve success this season: Head Coach Erik Ten Hag

New Delhi: Following Manchester United’s dismal start to the 2024/25 Premier League season, head coach Erik Ten Hag believes the side will sort out the problems and make this season a success.

“We are going to make a success from the season. Nothing is easy, but this is nothing for me to panic about. We can sort (the problems) out, this team can sort this out,” said Ten Hag to Sky Sports.

Many speculations suggested that Ten Hag’s job may be under risk but the Dutch head coach is keeping his wits about him as he enters a tough run of fixtures. “I’m not thinking about it, I’m not anxious.We created a togetherness in the summer with the ownership and the leadership. We made this agreement, and we were all behind it. We know the strategy is to bring in young players in a transition period,” he added.

Speculation suggests that even though Ten Hag is still being backed by the Manchester United board, his position is at its most vulnerable point and poor outings against Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League could result in him being dismissed as United head coach during the coming international break.

After finishing eighth in the Premier League in the previous season, United have won only two of their opening six games in the league so far. The opening run of fixtures also included two huge 0-3 losses at home against arch rivals Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, respectively.

Ten Hag joined the side in 2022 and is now in his third season at the club. He also ended the Red Devils’ trophy drought from 2016 with 2023 Carabao Cup and 2024 FA Cup victories. The head coach boasted his stellar trophy record and asked the fans to trust in the process.

“From the moment I came in, we knew we had to change. We had to replace some older players. Our choice was to bring young players in and that takes time to get the messages on board, to get a game model on board and to introduce a new culture. That takes time.

“In the meantime, you have to win and I think we have proven in the last two years that we win. I’ve proven in my career that I always win. The last six years I have eight trophies,” said Ten Hag. IANS

