Mandaviya Reviews India’s CWG 2026 Preparedness, Vows Full Support for Athletes

New Delhi: Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a high-level review meeting to assess India’s preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2026 scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination among stakeholders and strengthening the support system for Indian athletes preparing for CWG 2026. Senior officials from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, representatives from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), including the Chef de Mission for CWG 2026, and officials from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) attended the meeting.

“The review meeting reaffirmed the collective commitment of the ministry, IOA, SAI, Gujarat government, and associated stakeholders towards ensuring comprehensive preparations for India’s campaign at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow,” as per the the ministry release.

During the review, the Sports Minister assessed athlete preparation, training, logistics, welfare, and coordination related to India’s CWG 2026 campaign.

Mandaviya emphasised that the government remains committed to providing every possible support to Indian athletes to help them perform at their highest level at the Games. IANS

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