Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal to lead India’s six-member Table Tennis squad at Paris Olympics

New Delhi: Ace women's table tennis star Manika Batra and Commonwealth Games medallist Sharath Kamal will spearhead the team events of Indian women and men's challenges, respectively, at the Paris Olympics in what will be the first-ever participation of our squads at the Games.

"The senior selection committee of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), which met here on Thursday, picked a six-member squad (three in each section) as per the Olympics norms, besides naming the individuals who would compete in the singles events," the TTFI said in a statement.

Achanta Sharath Kamal, Harmeet Desai, and Manav Thakkar will form the three-member men’s team, while Manika Batra, Sreeja Akula and Archana Kamath will be squad members in the women’s category.

The “Alternate Player” in each section would be G. Sathiyan and Ayhika Mukherjee, it said.

In the men's singles, Sharath and Harmeet will compete and it will be Manika and Sreeja in the women's event.

Since the selection of the squads and the individuals were as per the already pronounced TTFI criteria, three players "got selected themselves" because of their consistent performances over time and world rankings. IANS

