Manipulating run rate would be against Spirit of Cricket: Australia fast-bowler Pat Cummins

Gros Islet: Australia fast-bowler Pat Cummins said his side has never talked about manipulating their run rate in their final Group B game against Scotland in order to knock out defending champions England from the Men’s T20 World Cup, adding moves like that would be against the Spirit of Cricket.

England gave themselves a huge net run rate boost with an eight-wicket thrashing of Oman, thus lifting their NRR above Scotland. If they manage to beat Namibia in their last Group B match, then Scotland will have to beat Australia at St Lucia on June 16 to ensure England are out of the competition.

But with Josh Hazlewood commenting that it would be in the best interest of everyone to knock out England, Cummins insisted that his fellow pacer’s comments weren’t serious in nature. “I think when you go out and play you are trying your best every time and if you are not, that’s probably against the spirit of cricket. Haven’t really thought too deeply because it’s never really popped up.

“I was speaking to Joshy, who had a bit of a joke about it the other day, and think it got taken a little bit out of context. We’ll go there and just try and play Scotland who have had a really good tournament so far and will be tough.”

“It’s (net run rate) something you kind of discuss as one of the quirks of the set-up but in terms of does it change the way we play, absolutely not. I’ve never stepped into the field without the mindset of trying to take the game on and be aggressive, like the guys have so far,” said Cummins to reporters.

Australia have already qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition. “I don’t think you can (go into a game not trying to win) – ever. You’re playing an international game in the middle of a World Cup.”

“You still want to try and have a good game and carry that on into the Super Eights. I’ve never stepped on to the field without the mindset of being aggressive, like the guys have so far,” added Cummins.

With left-arm fast-bowler Mitchell Starc on track to be available for Scotland game after missing out on the Namibia clash due to calf soreness, there is an option for Australia to rotate their players. Cameron Green, Josh Inglis and Ashton Agar are yet to feature in the tournament before the Super Eights commence for Australia.

“I haven’t spoken to the selectors or anyone, so I don’t know what they’re thinking. I know going into the start of the tournament, in a perfect world, we’d get a game into just about all the squad members. But I wouldn’t be surprised (if some are rested). Once they have a look at the wicket and work out match-ups, if a couple of new guys come in. It’s a bit of a luxury now in this first section of the tournament. I think once you get to the Super Eights I don’t think there will be any rest.

“We’re used to playing Test cricket so four overs is a breeze. No workload issues at all. (Travel) is a factor definitely. You start prioritising sleep and refuelling and those kind of things but in terms of getting up for the game it’s fine. We’ve done it loads of times. Loads of IPL games are played, fly to the other side of the country, play again. Same with BBL. It’s not necessarily new. It’ll be busy, but (we’re) kind of used to it,” concluded Cummins. IANS

