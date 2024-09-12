Manipur players’ resilience shine amid Imphal curfew: coach H Imo Singh

New Delhi: The 63rd Subroto Cup Junior Boys winner Manipur’s T.G English School coach H Imo Singh dedicated the win to their hometown and claimed ‘the players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur.’

It was the third time in history, first in 44 years, that a team from Manipur lifted the storied trophy ( Ibemcha HSS won back to back titles way in 1979 and 1980) but for the players and the head coach, the win meant much more than football. Manipur is currently under curfew due to escalating law and order concerns. The head coach of the winning team dedicated the win to their hometown and claimed ‘the players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur.’

“I want to thank my players because we are facing a lot of grievances. Imphal is currently under curfew . We have not had time to practice, we struggled to get out of there and to reach here. The players’ spirit and heart was playing for Manipur. I plead to the country to please help Manipur at such a time, our state is on fire and we will not be able to travel for further games if the situation persists,” Subroto Cup winning head coach H Imo Singh told IANS. IANS

