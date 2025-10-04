Manisha Chauhan to lead India 'A' women's hockey team in five-match tour of China

New Delhi: India A women’s hockey team is all set to embark on an important tour of China, where the team will play a five-match series at the Liaoning Sports Centre in Dalian from October 13 to 21. Over eight days, India A will contest against Liaoning on October 13, 15, 17, 19, and 21. The squad for the tour has been selected to showcase a blend of some experienced players and promising young players, many of whom have earned recognition at the national level recently.

The team will be led by accomplished defender Manisha Chauhan, who brings leadership experience and tactical acumen to the squad. The squad will be coached by Dave Smolenaars, the analytical coach of the Indian women’s team, who will lend his vast experience with tactical innovation and player development to this tour. IANS

