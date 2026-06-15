Manpreet Singh Equals Dilip Tirkey’s Record with 412th Cap in FIH Pro League Clash vs Netherlands

New Delhi: Indian men's hockey team midfielder Manpreet Singh on Saturday equalled former India captain and current Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey's national record of 412 international caps when he took the field in India's FIH Pro League 2025-26 match against the Netherlands in Rotterdam. The 33-year-old became only the second Indian men's hockey player to reach the landmark and is currently the only active player in the elite club of players with more than 400 senior international appearances. IANS

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