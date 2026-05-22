Manuel Neuer reverses retirement decision to lead Germany at 2026 World Cup

Berlin: Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has come out of his international football retirement as Germany announced their provisional 26-member squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 to be played in Mexico, America, and Canada from June 11.

The 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper, who had stepped away from international football following UEFA Euro 2024, is set to lead Germany’s challenge as the country’s first-choice goalkeeper. The tournament will mark Neuer’s fifth FIFA World Cup appearance and adds another chapter to one of the most decorated international careers in modern football.

The squad also includes Kai Havertz, Leroy Sane, Antonio Rudiger, and Nico Schlotterbeck, while Bayern’s young goalkeeper Jonas Urbig will travel as an additional backup option if required. IANS

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