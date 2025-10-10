Maphaka ruled out of South Africa's white-ball tour of Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Teenage left-arm fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been ruled out of South Africa’s one-off Twenty20 International against Namibia in Windhoek on Saturday and its entire white-ball tour to Pakistan after being sidelined with a hamstring strain.

The 19-year-old has been replaced in the squad to face Namibia and the T20 series against Pakistan by seamer Ottneil Baartman. Lizaad Williams is his replacement for the One-Day Internationals on the subcontinent.

Maphaka was injured in a domestic four-day fixture last week and subsequent medical assessments indicated a Grade 1-2 injury which will require rehabilitation over the next four weeks.

South Africa plays three T20s in Pakistan between October 28-November 1, and three ODIs from November 4-8. Agencies

Also Read: Richardson eyes return to competitive cricket after shoulder injury

Also Watch: