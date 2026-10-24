Sports

Marc Guehi Eyes Premier League Glory as Man City Aim for Title Comeback

Marc Guehi says Manchester City’s aim is to reclaim the Premier League title after last season’s loss, as the unbeaten side prepares to face Aston Villa.
Marc Guehi
Published on

New Delhi: Marc Guehi wants to see Manchester City back with the Premier League title after losing the crown last season to Arsenal. City are unbeaten in the ongoing season, having won all of their seven matches and sit on top of the table but have a long way to go. Speaking ahead of the team’s eighth match in Aston Villa, the English centre-back stated that City’s goal remains his personal goal and that he wants the club to win the title after missing in the last two editions.

“No goals personally, but any goal for Manchester City is my goal, and that’s always to challenge and win trophies. We’ll definitely be trying to do that,” Guehi said, as quoted by JioStar. IANS

Also Read: Premier League: Haaland’s Return Headlines Man City’s Clash with Aston Villa

Manchester City
Marc Guehi
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com