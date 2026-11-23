NEW DELHI: Ducati’s Marc Marquez clinched his eighth MotoGP World Championship title during the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday.

After crashing in Saturday’s sprint, Marquez needed to finish inside the top nine in the race to confirmed the title with a round. The 33-year-old Spaniard achieved that by taking the eighth spot after starting from second place on the grid at the Algarve International circuit near Portimao. He matched Italian legend Giacomo Agostini’s record of eight premier-class titles, having previously been crowned world champion in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2025.

Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, who had won the sprint, also triumphed in Sunday’s race after starting from pole position. However, the 28-year-old Italian a would have been slightly disappointed as at one stage this season, he had a 102-point advantage over Marquez. Agencies

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