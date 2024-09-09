Marc Marquez wins second successive race at San Marino Grand Prix

Imola: Just one week after returning to the top step of the podium, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) reigned supreme at the San Marino Grand Prix. The Spaniard won by over three seconds in a Grand Prix which would prove to be crucial for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team), with the Italian claiming second position and most importantly 20 Championship points.

Finally, Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team) took the final spot on the podium rostrum, earning a dream third place in Misano.

There were many storylines on Sunday, with Jorge Martin’s (Prima Pramac Racing) title lead being reduced to just seven points. Everything is still up for grabs after Martin pitted for wet tyres as the rain began to fall, only for the track to dry. He was forced to pit again, dropping to 15th place and taking just one point. IANS

Also Read: Marc Marquez Joins Ducati Satellite Team Gresini Racing for 2024 MotoGP Season

Also Watch: