Marcel Granollers, Horacio Zeballos retain French Open doubles title

PARIS: Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos successfully defended their French Open men’s doubles title with a dominant 6-4 6-2 win over Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten on Saturday, claiming their third Grand Slam title as a pair.

Spaniard Granollers and Argentine Zeballos, who initially paired up in 2019, won the French Open and U.S. Open last year and justified their top seeding, having not dropped a set in their 2026 Roland Garros campaign.

Finland’s Heliovaara was error-prone with ?his serve throughout the match as the second seeds, who have also won two Grand Slams together, struggled to ?keep up with their opponents’ well-placed winners from close to the net.

“I’m 41 years old (and) this is one of the best moments of my career. So it’s never too late for anybody,” said Zeballos, whose partner, Granollers, is 40. Agencies

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