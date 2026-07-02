Marcelo Bielsa to resigns as Uruguay coach after WC 2026 group-stage exit

Montevideo: Marcelo Bielsa said he would step down as Uruguay manager after his team’s group-stage elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Two-time World Cup winner Uruguay finished third in Group H after draws against Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia and a defeat to Spain.

“For me, this farewell is very painful because of the hopes I had when I took on this project, because of the way it ended, and because of the efforts of so many people, especially the players,” the 70-year-old Argentine told a news conference, according to Xinhua. “As for my responsibility for what happened, I think it is very clear that I cannot justify the position we finished in. In short, the way I managed the resources available to me, considering the quality of players I had, was not enough.” (IANS)

Also Read: Mbappe breaks all-time World Cup knockout goals record, overtakes Messi in Golden Boot race