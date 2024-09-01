Marcus Thuram Nets Twice in Inter Milan's 4-0 Rout of Atalanta to Move Top of Serie A

MILAN: A Marcus Thuram double helped Inter Milan to an emphatic 4-0 win over Atalanta on Friday, the second straight Serie A home win for the defending champion. Inter, coming off a draw at Genoa and a 2-0 win over Lecce, scored twice in the opening stages of each half to prevail and provisionally move top of the standings with seven points. The host opened the scoring just three minutes in when Thuram’s low cross deflected off Atalanta’s Berat Djimsiti into his net before Nicolo Barella doubled the lead with a stunning volley from the edge of the box seven minutes later.

Thuram scored twice in a similar fashion after the break, taking advantage of loose balls from the visitors’ poor defence to fire home from close range in the 47th and 56th minutes and seal the rout. Inter visit Monza after the international break, while Atalanta will be looking to bounce back when it hosts Fiorentina. Agencies

