Marcus Trescothick open to take full-time coaching role of England’s white-ball teams 

New Delhi: Marcus Trescothick, the interim head coach of England, is open to taking the full-time coaching role of the white-ball teams as he is looking forward to the opportunity. Currently, Trescothick’s tenure will last till the T20I and ODI series against Australia next month but the former opener is looking beyond his interim role with England’s white-ball set-up.

Trescothick, one of England’s assistant coaches, is currently working with the Test team during their series against Sri Lanka. He will depart during the third Test at The Oval to join the white-ball squads, which are set to be announced next week. Trescothick will then head to the Utilita Bowl in Southampton ahead of the first T20I on September 11.

“It’s not something I’d ever thought about before, until I got this opportunity now. I’m not necessarily thinking any further ahead than the end of the Australia series. I’ve been very much focused on the job we’re doing here (with the Test team),” ESPNcricinfo quoted Trescothick as saying.

Trescothick has yet to serve as a head coach but has shown interest in stepping into that role. After retiring as a player in late 2019, he spent 18 months as an assistant coach at Somerset and has been part of England’s coaching staff since early 2021. IANS

