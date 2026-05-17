Mark Boucher Hails Mitchell Marsh’s ‘Masterclass’ in LSG Win Over CSK at Ekana Stadium

New Delhi: Former South Africa wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher described Mitchell Marsh’s innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as a ‘masterclass’ and said the conditions at the Ekana Stadium perfectly suited the Australian batters in Lucknow Super Giants

“It was an absolute masterclass. Both Josh Inglis and Mitchell Marsh said that the wicket reminded them of Perth. How many boundaries were hit square of the wicket? Marsh knew the bowlers were going to bowl back of a length because that’s what had worked for the LSG bowlers earlier,” Boucher told Jio Hotstar.

Boucher said Marsh used the pace and bounce of the pitch brilliantly and looked completely comfortable throughout his innings.

“He was using the pace and knows how to bat in these conditions,” he said.

The former South African star also suggested that LSG should continue preparing similar surfaces at home because their squad is well suited for such conditions. IANS

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