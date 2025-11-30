Mark Wood Ruled Out of Second Ashes Test with Knee Concern

Brisbane: England will be without Mark Wood for the second Ashes Test in Brisbane after renewed concerns over the fast bowler’s left knee, dealing a significant blow to their hopes of levelling the series. Wood, 35, had only just returned to Test cricket in last week’s heavy defeat in Perth following surgery that kept him out for nine months. He managed just 11 overs before England slumped to a two-day loss, an outcome not seen in an Ashes match for more than a century.

The injury-prone paceman did not take part in England’s training session at Allan Border Field on Saturday morning, the only member of the squad absent. His omission all but confirms he will sit out of Thursday’s day-night Test at the Gabba.

Josh Tongue will be the front-runner to replace him. The Worcestershire seamer is currently in Canberra with the England Lions, alongside Matthew Potts and Jacob Bethell, for a match against the Prime Minister’s XI. IANS

