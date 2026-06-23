Marketa Vondrousova Receives Four-Year Ban After Anti-Doping Violation

Miami: Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has been handed a four-year suspension after refusing to provide a sample during an out-of-competition anti-doping test, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) announced on Monday. The 26-year-old Czech star failed to provide a sample when confronted by a doping control officer at her residence in December. Vondrousova reasoned that she was under considerable stress, had serious mental health issues, and was also in fear for her personal safety and the safety of the family as reasons for refusing the test. IANS

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