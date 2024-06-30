Sports

Mary Earps Set to Depart Manchester United, Eyes Potential Move to PSG

England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain.
LONDON: England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain.

The former Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Reading keeper joined United in 2019 and set a WSL record by keeping 14 clean sheets in 2022-23, before helping the team to win the Women’s FA Cup in 2024, its first major trophy. The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56. United, in a statement, wished Earps the best of luck in the next stage of her career. Agencies

