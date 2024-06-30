Mary Earps Set to Depart Manchester United, Eyes Potential Move to PSG

LONDON: England goalkeeper Mary Earps will leave Manchester United after five years at the club, the Women’s Super League (WSL) side said on Saturday as British media reports linked her with a potential move to Paris St Germain.

The former Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Reading keeper joined United in 2019 and set a WSL record by keeping 14 clean sheets in 2022-23, before helping the team to win the Women’s FA Cup in 2024, its first major trophy. The 31-year-old also holds the record for the most clean sheets in WSL history, at 56. United, in a statement, wished Earps the best of luck in the next stage of her career. Agencies

Also Read: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen Triumphs in Austrian Grand Prix Sprint Race with Daring Overtake

Also Watch: