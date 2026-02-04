Marylebone Cricket Club announces new edition of Laws of Cricket for 2026

London: The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) is set to amend the Laws of Cricket by allowing a wider range of bats, a move aimed at easing the financial burden on amateur players as the cost of traditional English willow continues to rise.

As part of a new edition of the Laws, due to take effect on October 1 2026, the MCC has introduced an amendment to Law 5.8, titled Categories of bat. The change is one of 73 revisions announced by the game’s lawmakers and will permit the use of laminated bats, known as Type D bats, in open-age recreational cricket for the first time.

Until now, Type D bats, which are constructed from up to three pieces of wood, have been restricted to junior cricket. Under the revised Laws, they will be permitted more broadly to address the rising global cost of bats.

Laminated bats typically feature an English willow face supported by cheaper, lower-grade willow, such as Kashmir willow. By contrast, Types A, B and C bats are made from a single, solid piece of willow. The MCC expects elite-level cricket to continue using these traditional one-piece designs.

The law change also opens the door for manufacturers to use non-willow materials behind the bat’s face.

MCC Laws manager Fraser Stewart said extensive testing had been carried out alongside bat makers and suggested that any competitive edge from laminated bats would be negligible.

“It is important that we announce these changes now as part of the Club’s global commitment to the game, giving officials from all over the world the chance to learn under the new Laws ahead of them coming into force in October. Cricket is a fast-evolving sport and this edition is drafted with the modern game in mind, as we are constantly looking to ensure that the Laws, which the Club has administered since being founded in 1787, are fit for all levels of cricket across the globe,” Stewart said in a statement by MCC.

“The Laws sub-committee meets several times each year to shape the Laws and debate what changes are required to every area of the edition. The changes announced today represent the way the game continues to evolve,” he added.

The decision follows a conference hosted by the MCC at Lord’s last year, where stakeholders from across the game examined the future of bat production. A key concern was cricket’s heavy dependence on English willow, a resource that has become increasingly scarce.

Demand from South Asia has driven prices sharply upwards, with bat costs reportedly tripling in recent years and some premium models now approaching £1,000.

The MCC is also understood to be investigating alternative bat materials, though officials remain cautious about maintaining the balance of the game and avoiding heightened injury risks. IANS

Also Read: Banton, Brook help England battle past Sri Lanka to clinch series win