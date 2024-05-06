Matheesha Pathirana returns to Sri Lanka to recover from hamstring injury: Chennai Super Kings

Dharamsala: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) said on Sunday said fast-bowler Matheesha Pathirana will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery from a hamstring injury.

Pathirana made his CSK debut in IPL 2022 season, and played a pivotal role in their title-winning run in 2023.

“Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery,” said the franchise in a statement.

Pathirana played six matches for CSK this season, picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68, including a four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians. He currently sits as CSK’s second-leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 behind Mustafizur Rahman’s 14 scalps. IANS

