Matt Henry, Tim Seifert ruled out of New Zealand’s T20Is against Australia

Auckland: Fast-bowler Matt Henry and wicketkeeper-batter Tim Seifert have been ruled out of New Zealand’s upcoming T20I series against Australia, with Ben Sears and Will Young called in as their replacements, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Henry suffered some hip soreness following New Zealand’s second Test against South Africa in Hamilton and NZC said he will require a short period of rest and strengthening to ensure he is fit for the Test series against Australia happening later in the month. IANS

Also Read: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ruled out from New Zealand T20I series

Also Watch: