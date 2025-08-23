Matthew Firbank signs a rookie contract with Yorkshire

Yorkshire: Yorkshire County Cricket Club has confirmed that Matthew Firbank has signed his maiden rookie contract. He has signed a two-year professional deal with the White Rose until 2027. The 18-year-old has been one of the standout products of Yorkshire’s academy and has impressed across all formats in the Second XI this season.

Firbank made his England U19’s debut earlier this year, when he was selected for an Invitational XI to play against India U19’s, taking 1-41 from 7 overs. The right-handed batter, who plays his cricket at Clifton Alliance CC in York, said he was delighted to have signed his first professional deal.

“It’s really special for me to be signing my first professional contract with Yorkshire. I’m incredibly grateful to all my coaches, my family, and everyone in the Pathway for getting me to this point and supporting me along the way.

“To come through the Pathway and to get this opportunity means a lot. I’m excited to kick on, to keep learning and growing with Yorkshire.” IANS

