Max Verstappen Claims Fourth Consecutive F1 Championship At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen sealed the Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship for the fourth time with an assured drive to fifth place during the Las Vegas Grand Prix even as pole-sitter George Russell and the charging Lewis Hamilton earned a one-two finish for Mercedes. This is Verstappen’s fourth successive triumph in the Fi Drivers’ World Championships.

The Red Bull driver finished with 403 points with Lando Norris on 340.

Verstappen entered the 50-lap encounter on Saturday night knowing that all he needed to do was keep title rival Lando Norris behind him to secure another crown. The Dutchman achieved that by holding position into the first corner and gradually pulling away from the McLaren driver. Agencies

