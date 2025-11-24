Max Verstappen pips Lando Norris to win Las Vegas Grand Prix

Las Vegas: Max Verstappen secured an impressive victory at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, denying Lando Norris and reducing the McLaren driver’s lead in the standings to 42 points as Oscar Piastri finished fourth. Verstappen took control of the 50-lap race on the streets of Las Vegas after the initial corners, passing pole-sitter Norris when the Drivers’ Championship leader ran wide through Turn 1, having initially chopped across his title rival off the line. Norris also fell behind George Russell and only re-overtook the Mercedes driver in the later stages but was unable to challenge Verstappen, eventually limping home nearly 21 seconds behind after nursing a late problem. Russell held on for the podium despite complaining about his own issues with his Mercedes’ steering, which nearly caused him to be overtaken by a fighting drive from teammate Kimi Antonelli, who finished fourth on the road after starting P17. IANS

