Max Verstappen Secures First Win of 2026 Season at Rain-Delayed Bahrain GP

NEW DELHI: Max Verstappen won the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia on Sunday for his first win of the Formula 1 2026 season.

Verstappen, who took pole, finished ahead of Mercedes’s Kimi Antonelli and Lewis Hamilton, who finished second and third respectively.

It was Verstappen’s first race win since the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2025, and a much-needed result in what has been a challenging season for the Red Bull driver.

Earlier, the start of the race was delayed for more than an hour after heavy rain hit the circuit. When the race finally got underway after conditions improved, there was high drama in the opening few laps. Agencies

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